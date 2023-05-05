West Virginia Grind guard Jarin Hilson canned a 3-pointer from the top of the key with just :05 left to propel the Grind to a 104-103 victory over the Kokomo BobKats in a TBL Upper Midwest Division game Thursday night at Memorial Gym.
It was a complete turnaround from the teams’ game 11 days ago when Kokomo led all but six minutes to cruise to a comfortable win. In Thursday’s rematch, West Virginia pretty much had things its way in the first half before Kokomo clawed its way back, taking its first lead (72-70) with just :38 remaining in the third quarter.
In the final quarter the BobKats kept inching their way to what appeared to be yet another win, climaxed by a 10-point advantage, (100-90) with just 2:13 remaining to be played.
At that point the wheels came off the wagon for the hosts.
The Grind closed the game with a 14-3 run to pick up the improbable win.
Keys to the run was a flagrant foul called on James McKelvin with just :48 remaining that cut the lead to 100-96. Kokomo’s Martrellian Gibson then split a pair of free throws to make 101-96 with just :29 left. Hilson began his heroic fourth quarter with a huge, leaning 3-pointer just 12 seconds later to make it 101-99.
Kierell Green put the last points on the board for the home team with a pair of free throws at :15. The Grind’s Dominic King canned a pair of freebies five seconds later to make it 103-101. On Kokomo’s next possession, the BobKats were called for a questionable five-second call on the inbounds play to set the stage for Hilson’s game-winner.
The clutch shot capped an interesting game that saw West Virginia lead by as many as 14 points (52-38) in the first half only to see Kokomo wrestle the lead away down the stretch. However, West Virginia never folded as it clawed all the way back. All told, the visitors led all but 13 minutes and 28 seconds in the game, forcing the BobKats to play from behind for, the most part, all 48 minutes.
Green turned in arguably his best performance as a BobKat, tallying 19 points, hauling down 17 rebounds and blocking three shots, not to mention altering at least a dozen more in an outstanding game. Derek Hawthorne was his usual reliable self, notching 20 points and pulling down eight boards. Larry Plummer had 17 points to go with six rebounds while T.J. Henderson again was solid with 15 points. Devin Harris had 11 points and Tremont Moore 10.
Hilson paced the Grind with a game-high 22 points and 10 boards. Rondale Watson and King had 13 each with Taylor and Tamon Scruggs notching a dozen apiece.
The loss was the third straight for Kokomo as they fell to 14-7. They return home next Thursday against Lebanon.
