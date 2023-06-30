Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.