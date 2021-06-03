Franklin College baseball player Ryan Bixler on Thursday garnered a pair of Division III All-American honors.

The former Lewis Cass standout received first-team honors from D3baseball.com and third-team honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Bixler is Franklin’s first two-time D3baseball.com All-American. He previously was a third-team pick in 2018. Additionally, he is a two-time third-team ABCA All-American.

Bixler batted .416 with 10 home runs, 45 RBI and a school-record 67 runs for the Grizzlies in 2021. He finished his Grizzly career with school records for home runs (38) and runs scored (192).

