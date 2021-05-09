Grube and Goltz

Northwestern's Anna Grube, left, and Emily Goltz won the Hoosier Conference's No. 2 doubles title.

NAMES: Emily Goltz and Anna Grube

SPORT: Girls tennis

SCHOOL: Northwestern

GRADES: Sophomore (Goltz) and freshman (Grube)

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Goltz and Grube continued their big season by winning the No. 2 doubles title in the Hoosier Conference tourney. They had a 6-0, 6-2 win vs. Twin Lakes in the opening round, a 6-3, 6-4 win vs. West Lafayette in the semifinal round and a 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 win vs. Lafayette Central Catholic in the final. Goltz and Grube own a 13-0 season record.

