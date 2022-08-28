• NAME: Linsay Guge
• SPORT: Volleyball
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Guge helped the Panthers continue their unbeaten start. She had 22 service points and 28 digs in a five-set victory over Carroll, 25 digs in a 3-0 sweep of Eastern, and 23 points and 15 digs in a 3-0 sweep of Clinton Central. The Panthers improved to 6-0 and Guge reached 1,000 career digs. The milestone came in the victory over Clinton Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.