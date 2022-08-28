WHS vs KHS vball 08.jpg

Western's Linsay Guge digs the ball in a match against Kokomo on Aug. 17, 2021.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

• NAME: Linsay Guge

• SPORT: Volleyball

• SCHOOL: Western

• GRADE: Senior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Guge helped the Panthers continue their unbeaten start. She had 22 service points and 28 digs in a five-set victory over Carroll, 25 digs in a 3-0 sweep of Eastern, and 23 points and 15 digs in a 3-0 sweep of Clinton Central. The Panthers improved to 6-0 and Guge reached 1,000 career digs. The milestone came in the victory over Clinton Central.

