Catie Smith walked out of her last gymnastics meet with three medals.
The Northwestern senior called it a career at Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals at Muncie, where she took second on balance beam, fifth on the floor exercise, and fifth all-around.
“I’m pretty happy. I don’t think I could have done any better,” Smith said.
Smith’s gymnastics career started when she was 4 or 5 years old and carried her into her teenage years. She scored a fourth-place medal in vault as a sophomore at state, won the state title on beam as a junior, and collected a haul of medals as a senior.
“I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Northwestern coach Ashley Miller said. “There’s a lot of competition at the state level. Just to be under that much pressure the whole meet, knowing who is out there [is difficult]. The girls, not necessarily that they watch super closely to the posted scores — that’s kind of what the parents do — but I think that’s a good thing that the girls don’t do that. I just want them to focus on themselves, make sure they hit one skill at a time, move on to one event at a time.
“She has done really well over the years on not focusing on the score, just focusing on what she needs to do for each routine.”
Smith competed in the all-around as a sophomore in her first trip to state and closed her career the same way. On Saturday she was ninth on vault with a 9.550, 14th on bars with a 9.2, second on beam with a 9.675, and fifth on floor with a 9.475 for an all-around score of 37.9.
She was happiest with her performance on beam and floor
“Beam I just stayed on and I had a pretty good routine,” Smith said. “Floor I messed up at the end, but I still finished well and got a pretty good score.”
Smith was in first place on beam after her rotation through that event.
“Last year she went to state on beam and she won state, so you know being at state again this year, with doing all the events this time, getting ready for beam, I think it was probably a little bit more pressure because she won last year and she really wanted to repeat herself and do it again,” Miller said.
Miller said Smith’s only issues on beam were some wobbles after certain passages but finished with a strong dismount.
“Then we got more excited after they flashed her score because that was the highest score so far at the meet, so halfway through the meet she was leading beam,” Miller said. That was even higher than her state-winning score last year of 9.625.
Later Columbus North junior Emily Moore took her rotation on the beam and put up a 9.725 to take the championship. Moore ended up second all-around. Franklin Central freshman Austyn Dykes won the all-around with a score of 38.5, followed by Moore (38.375), Chesterton’s Mia Pak (38.275), Richmond’s Elizabeth Ruger (37.925) and Smith.
“That was probably the highlight was getting second place on beam,” Miller said. “She didn’t do anything bad. She performed really well. She finished very strong. It’s a lot different having to do one event rather than four events.”
Competing all-around instead of focusing on her strongest events made for a more challenging week of preparation.
“Throughout the week it was obviously different because I did all the events,” Smith said. “I couldn’t focus on just one, but I just wanted to have fun at my last meet and not really focus on getting a medal, just be happy with how I did.”
The atmosphere at the state meet made it easier to zero in on the tasks at hand. At last season’s state meet — the last event the IHSAA ran before shutting down sports in response to the coronavirus pandemic — the gym was empty except for competitors, coaches and officials.
Smith described the atmosphere as “very cheerful. Everyone was cheering for each other, everyone was supportive of each other.
“[I liked] just getting to have my team there and my family and friends there to watch me.”
The Northwestern coach reflected on Smith’s time as a Tiger.
“I am very proud to have coached her the last four years and very happy and proud of her accomplishments for her career,” Miller said. “I’m happy to be a part of it.”
Three medals in one day at state was a good way to go out.
“I’ve done it for a long time, but I’m happy that’s how I could finish,” Smith said.
