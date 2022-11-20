NAME: Lexi Hale

• SPORT: Girls basketball

• SCHOOL: Northwestern

• GRADE: Junior

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Hale helped the Tigers beat Tipton and Cass for a 2-0 start in the East Division of the Hoosier Conference. The 6-foot center had eight points, three rebounds and a steal in the Tigers' 47-31 victory over Tipton. She scored a career-high 16 points and also had four rebounds, three assists and three steals in the Tigers' 65-18 victory over Cass. She shot 12 of 16 from the field over the two games.

