Hannah is co-Athlete of the Week

• NAME: Jaeden Hannah
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Hannah led the defensive charge in Class 2A No. 9-ranked Eastern's 20-7 victory over Alexandria in a Sectional 36 semifinal game. The middle linebacker recorded 14 tackles including four tackles for loss. The Comets' defense held the Tigers scoreless over the final three quarters, helping Eastern advance to a sectional final for the first time since 2001. Eastern (11-0) hosts No. 8 Eastbrook (9-2) on Friday.
