Hannah is co-Athlete of the Week

Eastern middle linebacker Jaeden Hannah celebrates after recording one of his 14 tackles in the undefeated Comets' 20-7 victory over Alexandria on Friday.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Jaeden Hannah

SPORT: Football

SCHOOL: Eastern

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Hannah led the defensive charge in Class 2A No. 9-ranked Eastern's 20-7 victory over Alexandria in a Sectional 36 semifinal game. The middle linebacker recorded 14 tackles including four tackles for loss. The Comets' defense held the Tigers scoreless over the final three quarters, helping Eastern advance to a sectional final for the first time since 2001. Eastern (11-0) hosts No. 8 Eastbrook (9-2) on Friday.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you