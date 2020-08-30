• NAME: Jaeden Hannah
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Eastern
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Eastern blasted Blackford 42-0 for its second shutout win to begin the season and Hannah was his usual disruptive force. The middle linebacker had 10 tackles (eight solos) and two tackles for loss. Last season, when the Comets went 11-1, he made the KT All-Area Team after recording a team-high 114.5 tackles (68 solos), 12 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions.
