• NAME: Brandon Hansen
• SPORT: Boys golf
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Hansen led the way as the Wildkats won the Peru Sectional for the first time since 2001. Hansen fired a 4-over 76 and won second place in a playoff. Kokomo edged Maconaquah by three shots for the title. In the Plymouth Regional, Hansen carded a 3-over 75, and advanced as an individual to the State Finals on Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View in Carmel.
