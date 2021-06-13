Golf at Rock Hollow 15.jpg

Kokomo golfer Brandon Hansen watches a shot in the Rock Invite on May 22 at Rock Hollow G.C. in Peru.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Brandon Hansen

SPORT: Boys golf

SCHOOL: Kokomo

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Hansen led the way as the Wildkats won the Peru Sectional for the first time since 2001. Hansen fired a 4-over 76 and won second place in a playoff. Kokomo edged Maconaquah by three shots for the title. In the Plymouth Regional, Hansen carded a 3-over 75, and advanced as an individual to the State Finals on Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View in Carmel.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you