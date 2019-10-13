• NAME: Max Harbaugh
• SPORT: Boys soccer
• SCHOOL: Western
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Harbaugh’s clutch performance in the semifinal round helped the Panthers repeat as Class 2A Sectional 21 champions. He powered Western past Eastern 2-1 in a tense semifinal. After the Comets took the lead in the 66th minute, Harbaugh scored the equalizer in the 70th minute. Three minutes later, he scored again to put his squad in control. The No. 7-ranked Panthers, who also beat Maconaquah and Oak Hill in the sectional, will take an 18-1 record into the Oak Hill Regional. They’ll face New Castle in the semifinal round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.