Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming cloudy with periods of rain later in the day. High 72F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.