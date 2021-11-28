• NAME: Patrick Hardimon
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: With Kokomo trailing Western by one point, Hardimon drilled a 3-pointer with 3.4 seconds remaining in OT to lift the Kats to a 60-58 win in the teams' traditional season opener. The 6-foot-4 guard/forward finished with a game- and career-high 28 points and five rebounds. He made 9 of 12 shots from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-land. He was 6 of 8 at the foul line.
