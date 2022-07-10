Griffin Hare summer 2022

Griffin Hare is shown after winning the IGA Match Play Championship at Rock Hollow G.C. in Peru on Friday, July 8, 2022.

NAME: Griffin Hare

SPORT: Golf

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Hare, a former Tipton standout, won the IGA Match Play Championship at Rock Hollow G.C. in Peru. After shooting a 72 and tying for fifth place in the qualifying round, Hare advanced to the 32-player field for match play. In successive rounds over three days, Hare defeated Nolan Keeler (4 and 3), Kyle Osting (5 and 4), Kevin Tillery (4 and 2), Ali Khan (1 up) and Kasey Lilly (1 up) to capture the title. Hare is heading into his junior season at Ball State.

