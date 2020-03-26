FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2008, file photo, the Harlem Globetrotters' Fred "Curly" Neal performs during a timeout in the second quarter of an NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Phoenix Suns in Phoenix. Neal, the dribbling wizard who entertained millions with the Globetrotters for parts of three decades, has died the Globetrotters announced Thursday. He was 77.