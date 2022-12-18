• NAME: Alli Harness
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Carroll
• GRADE: Junior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Harness led the Class 2A No. 5-ranked Cougars to a pair of wins. First, she had 29 points, six rebounds, three assists, six steals and three blocked shots in a 66-26 victory over Maconaquah. Next, she had a school-record 42 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 63-33 victory over Rossville. Over the two games, she made 21 of 39 shots from the field including 13 of 22 from 3-land. She is averaging 26.6 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists per game.
