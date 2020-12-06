• NAME: Alli Harness
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Carroll
• GRADE: Freshman
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Harness led the way as Carroll beat Twin Lakes and Western to improve to 3-1. First, the 5-foot-7 guard had 26 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in the Cougars' 80-61 victory over the Indians. Next, she had 27 points, four assists, four rebounds and five steals in the Cougars' 70-46 victory over the Panthers. For the season, she is averaging 18.3 points, 4.3 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 steals per game.
