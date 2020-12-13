• NAME: Alli Harness
• SPORT: Girls basketball
• SCHOOL: Carroll
• GRADE: Freshman
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Harness scored a school-record 41 points and dished five assists to lead Carroll past Tipton 80-76 in overtime. The Cougar guard knocked down 16 of 26 shots from the field, including 7 of 14 from 3-land. Next, she had 13 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in Carroll's 65-46 victory over Manchester. She is averaging 21.2 points, 6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 3.2 steals per game for the 5-1 Cougars.
