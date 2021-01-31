NHS Swim 158.JPG

Northwestern's Jaylyn Harrison swims the backstroke in a meet on Dec. 14, 2020.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Jaylyn Harrison

SPORT: Girls swimming

SCHOOL: Northwestern

GRADE: Junior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Harrison helped Northwestern win a pair of dual meets in the regular season's final week. In the Tigers' 109-74 victory over rival Western, the 2019 state qualifier won the 50-yard freestyle (:25.14) and 100 backstroke (1:03.96) and contributed to the winning 200 free and 400 free relay teams. And in the Tigers' 105-78 victory over Harrison, she sprinted to victories in the 50 free (:24.89) and 100 free (:55.06), and also swam on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relay teams.

