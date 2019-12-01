NAME: Jaylyn Harrison

SPORT: Girls swimming

SCHOOL: Northwestern

GRADE: Sophomore

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Harrison led the Tigers to a 106-77 victory over Twin Lakes. Individually, she won the 200-yard individual medley in a school-record time of 2:14.21 and won the 500 freestyle in a time of 5:43.05. In addition, she contributed to the winning 200 free relay team. The 2019 state qualifier now holds school records in four different events.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you