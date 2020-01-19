NAME: Jaylyn Harrison

SPORT: Girls swimming

SCHOOL: Northwestern

GRADE: Sophomore

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Harrison led the way as the Tigers won the Hoosier Conference meet at Purdue. Individually, she sprinted to victory in the 50-yard freestyle (:24.41) and also won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.56). In addition, she helped the Tigers win the 200 free relay and finish second in the 200 medley relay. The medley relay team posted a school-record time of 1:56.5.

