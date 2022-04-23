Kokomo guard Derek Hawthorne holds up three fingers after drilling three straight 3-pointers in the first quarter as teammates and fans cheer behind him Friday night in Memorial Gym. Hawthorne scored 43 points to lead Kokomo past Medora 101-92.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOBKATS ROAR
Hawthorne rips Medora for 43 points in BobKats' victory
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Derek Hawthorne and the Kokomo BobKats had the Memorial Gym crowd buzzing Friday night.
Hawthorne scored 43 points to lead Kokomo to a 101-92 victory over the Medora Timberjacks in front of a crowd of 1,309.
The BobKats improved to 5-7 in The Basketball League’s Lower Midwest division. They have won four of their last five TBL games following a rough start.
Kokomo guard Derek Hawthorne holds up three fingers after drilling three straight 3-pointers in the first quarter as teammates and fans cheer behind him Friday night in Memorial Gym. Hawthorne scored 43 points to lead Kokomo past Medora 101-92.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Johnny Griffin Jr puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Larry Plummer puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Chandler Levingston Simon puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Derek Hawthorne heads to the basket for a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Martrellian Gibson puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Derek Hawthorne puts up a three. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Devin Harris puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Derek Hawthorne heads to the basket for a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Alan Arnett puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Derek Hawthorne heads to the basket in between Medora defense. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Johnny Griffin Jr heads in for a dunk. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Tremont Moore heads to the basket. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
4-22-22 Bobkats vs Timberjacks Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“It’s about gelling at the right time and I think we’re gelling now and we’re starting to hit our stride,” Kokomo coach Cliff Levingston said. “Guys are understanding what this team is about and guys are buying into the defense, moving the ball on offense and trusting their teammates.”
Kokomo dominated the middle quarters against Medora (4-9) to build a comfortable lead, but the Timberjacks rallied in the fourth quarter by attacking the offensive glass for 10 second-chance points. Kokomo was up by 20 early in the quarter, but Medora had it down to 11 with 4:00 remaining. After Kokomo seemed to regain control with a 98-82 lead at 2:00, Medora had a 10-1 run to close to within 99-92 at :14.
Hawthorne hit two free throws at :13 to cap the scoring.
“I wasn’t pleased with how we ended the game,” Levingston said. “We went away from our defensive principles and we let them have too many offensive rebounds and second-chance points. We have to be better at closing the games out. We have to understand that when you have a team down, you have to keep them down, you can’t get them life. [Friday], we gave them life.”
Hawthorne fueled the win with his 43-point effort. The 6-foot-4 guard made 12 of 16 shots from the field, including 7 of 10 from 3-land. He knocked down 12 of 14 free-throw attempts.
“Hawk is a big part of our second group. He helps our second group get going,” Levingston said. “But we have offense, we have to make sure we take care of defense. I’m harping on the defense because we have to make sure we stop teams.”
Alan Arnett backed Hawthorne with a nice game of 13 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Johnny Griffin had a double-double of 12 points and 13 rebounds, Martrellian Gibson had 10 points and Larry Plummer had nine points and six assists.
Hawthorne started to take over the game deep in the first quarter. With the score tied 11-11, he drilled three straight 3-pointers to put the BobKats in the lead for good.
Kokomo led 20-17 at the end of the first quarter and 29-25 five minutes into the second quarter. The BobKats followed with a 14-0 run to build a double-digit lead, which it kept until the game’s final minute. The BobKats pulled into halftime with a 50-30 lead.
Hawthone drilled three more 3-pointers in the third quarter to help keep the BobKats in control. He closed the quarter with a steal and dunk to make it 76-58.
From there, Kokomo made enough plays in the final quarter to withstand the Timberjacks’ comeback attempt.
Leonard Harper-Baker led Medora with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Former IU player Maurice Creek, making his Medora debut, had 14 points and six assists. Creek was playing in the Ukraine before Russia invaded the country.
Kokomo visits the Lebanon Leprechauns (8-4) on Sunday. The Leprechauns are in second place in the division.
“We can’t play like we did this time. We have to make sure we continue to keep the pressure on Lebanon and make them feel the heat we’re going to apply on defense,” Levingston said.
