The Haynes Apperson Sports Festival is set to take place July 3-5, with a strong selection of activities for all sports enthusiasts. The sports festival is designed with our community in mind, and provides a variety of events for adults and children of all abilities and interests.
Kokomo and Howard County come together every year to provide one of the best festivals in Indiana, evidenced by the number of venues and locations around Kokomo which will host the different sports during the Fourth of July weekend.
You do not need to be an expert in most of the following events, although some may require a high level of skill. Participate as an individual or gather your friends and organize a team.
The following sporting events and descriptions are found under the “attractions” tab, at www.haynesappersonfestival.org.
Go to the website to gather all the information you need on your favorite sports, then get your registrations in this week and enjoy your weekend at the Haynes Apperson Festival!
• Karate at Memorial Gym.
• Golf at Chippendale Golf Club.
• Cornhole at Kokomo Beach.
• Kids Track Meet (short sprints and long jump for ages 2-10) at Municipal Stadium.
• Pole vault at Saint Andrews Church parking lot.
• Men’s and women’s softball at Northwest Park.
• Sunstroke 74-mile and 7.4-mile bike ride, all across our beautiful town and countryside.
• 5k run and walk at the YMCA.
• Canoe and kayak starting at Water Works Park.
• Volleyball at Jackson Morrow Park.
• Tennis at Kokomo High School courts.
• Disc golf at Highland Park.
• Pickleball at the Carver Community Center.
