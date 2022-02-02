INDIANAPOLIS — Howard County Aquatics competed in the Circle City Classic last weekend at the Natatorium at IUPUI. One of the premier meets in the Midwest, it brought together teams from Indiana, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky.
Charlie Brewer, Mia Hall and Shanna Fowler provided HCA’s biggest highlights. Brewer made the finals in the 200 backstroke in the 13-14 boys division. He dropped five seconds in swimming a lifetime-best 2:09.64. Later in the meet, Brewer swam lifetime bests in the 200 free (1:56.82) and 50 free (24.68).
Hall and Fowler both swam lifetime bests in all four of their events, swimming to top-20 finishes in their breaststroke events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.