HCAC names Bixler top baseball player
The Hoosier Collegiate Athletic Conference on Monday named Franklin College senior outfielder Ryan Bixler its baseball player of the year. The former Lewis Cass standout became the first two-time winner of the award in HCAC history. Bixler previously won the award in 2018.
This spring, Bixler put together his strongest season ever in a Grizzlies uniform. He hit a whopping .416 to lead the team, along with belting 10 homers, driving in 45 runs and scoring a Franklin single-season record 67 runs while playing in all 39 games.
Bixler is Franklin’s all-time leader in home runs (38) and runs (192) and his 165 career RBI are good for the second most in program history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.