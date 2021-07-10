Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 77F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.