• NAME: Raigan Heflin
• SPORT: Girls tennis
• SCHOOL: Kokomo
• GRADE: Freshman
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Heflin went 4-0 at No. 1 singles during a perfect week for the undefeated Wildkats. Heflin posted a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win in Kokomo's 4-1 victory over Western; a 6-1, 6-2 win in the Kats' 5-0 sweep of Frankfort; a 6-1, 6-0 win in a 5-0 sweep of Logansport; and a 6-2, 6-4 win in a 4-1 victory over Twin Lakes. She improved to 6-0 for the season. Kokomo is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the North Central Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.