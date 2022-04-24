KHS vs Cass girls tennis 02.jpg

Kokomo No. 1 singles player Raigan Heflin is shown in a match against Cass on April 7, 2022.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Raigan Heflin

• SPORT: Girls tennis

• SCHOOL: Kokomo

• GRADE: Freshman

• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Heflin went 4-0 at No. 1 singles during a perfect week for the undefeated Wildkats. Heflin posted a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 win in Kokomo's 4-1 victory over Western; a 6-1, 6-2 win in the Kats' 5-0 sweep of Frankfort; a 6-1, 6-0 win in a 5-0 sweep of Logansport; and a 6-2, 6-4 win in a 4-1 victory over Twin Lakes. She improved to 6-0 for the season. Kokomo is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the North Central Conference.

