INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta kept his focus through a wild, wet Saturday afternoon of racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Some critical team decisions helped as well.
The 22-year-old led 50 laps in a sloppy race filled was cautions and wound up with the checkered flag in the GMR Indy Grand Prix. Herta’s first win of the 2022 season in the NTT IndyCar Series was also the first win of the season for Honda and the first win of the season for Andretti Austosport.
The race was declared a wet start due to rain that continued on and off throughout its two-hour duration. Herta started in the 14th position but made a critical decision when after Lap 3 he was the first car to enter the pits to switch from wet to dry tires.
“It was really just the call from wets to slicks and again the call from slicks to wets,” Herta said. “That’s what made the difference. I think we gained 15 spots on that transition Lap 3. Everyone else did it on Laps 4 to 5. …
“The team did a tremendous job. They gave me such an incredible car. The most interesting thing is we knew we had a car that worked in the wet and the dry. It’s just not possible, but it happened today. It was very interesting. It felt comfortable in all conditions, and yep it was fun to do it.”
A harrowing moment came for Herta a few laps later on Turn 8 of the 14-turn road course, when he nearly lost control of his Gainbridge Honda on a drift. But he was able to maneuver the front of car back on the track to avoid spinning out.
“I went out a little bit wider on the entry of the corner than I had been and got that left wheel on a damp patch or something,” Herta said. “That’s what it felt like because I turned it and just lost everything immediately. Yeah, I would have been upset if I spun there, but I would have even been more upset because I didn’t know that was for the lead of the race.”
Other drivers weren’t as fortunate. There were seven cautions, including three in the first 21 laps.
Alex Palou skipped off the track on Lap 6 due an oversteer, then, on Lap 18, Josef Newgarden was knocked out off the track after he went spinning when he made contact with drivers Alexander Rossi and Jack Harvey.
On Lap 21, defending Indy Grand Prix champion Rinus VeeKay slid off the track into the grass, and the front of his car was T-boned by Devlin DeFrancesco as he tried to get back on, causing him to spin off the track again.
“Strategy was the name of the game today,” said Simon Pagenaud, who steadily moved up from his starting position of 20th to finish second. “Choosing the right tire at the right time, waiting for the rain, not sure it was coming. It was coming.”
At one point, rain fell on the grandstand stretch of the track, while it remained dry on the back stretch. Through it all, Herta remained unfazed.
“You are kind of on edge, but you can’t drive like that, be afraid or anything like that,” Herta said. “You don’t get the most out of the car, so I was never nervous about going off or hitting anything. I was focused completely in this race, maybe the most I’ve ever been because it was so difficult in those changing conditions.”
The final strategic decision came when Herta opted to go back to the wet tires on Lap 52, a team decision after he pushed with the dry tires for as long as possible.
“They saw something pop up on radar and thought it was going to stay wet, so again we made the wrong choice,” Herta said. “But luckily everyone followed our direction and did the wrong thing also, so we didn’t actually lose that much.”
Herta regained the lead, and the timed race fittingly ended under caution when Juan Pablo Montoya hit the wall in the final two minutes.
Pole winner Will Power ended up third, and Nobelsville’s Connor Daly wound up with his best finish of the season in fifth. Power jumped into the NTT IndyCar points lead for the season with his fifth straight top-four finish.
“Pretty crazy day, one to stay on your toes and know when to pick the right tires and not overdo it,” Power said. “Really happy with third with a day like that. It’s just survival.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.