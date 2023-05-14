• NAME: Lauryn Hicks
• SPORT: Softball
• SCHOOL: Northern Kentucky U.
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Hicks was named the MVP of the Horizon League tournament after leading Northern Kentucky to the title. In four appearances over five games, the former Kokomo Wildkat ace posted a 3-0 record, which included a win in the final game. In 21 innings, she allowed 10 hits and eight runs (four earned), struck out 39 and walked 16. She struck out an NKU Division I-era record 18 batters vs. Robert Morris in the second round. The title sends the Norse to the NCAA tournament for the first time.
