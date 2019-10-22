The first match of the Indiana high school bowling season is Friday at 4:15 p.m. at Heritage Lanes. The bowlers have been practicing for more than a month and are ready for their first competition.
Western’s boys team, which won the local sectional last year, is a stronger team this year with the addition of freshman Haydn Hunt. Returning this year are seniors Alex Burk and Cameron Johnson, juniors Arie Lowe, Connor Shane, Ashton Carter and Grant Heyer and sophomore Trenton Pulsipher. Sophomore David Schultz joins the team.
Western’s boys competed at the preseason tournament on Oct. 13 at Dyer. There were 24 boys teams competing with all but Western from the Northwest Indiana area. Western bowled well, averaging 181 for the first two regular games, putting them in a tie for second place halfway through the tournament. Pulsipher led Western with a two-game series of 421, finishing in sixth place and making the all-tournament team. Lowe had 394 for 14th, Carter had 381 for 17th and Burk had 331 for 40th.
Then followed 10 baker format games. Western averaged only 162 in the first five baker games, but then averaged 182 in the final five baker games and finished the qualifying as the No. 5 seed. In the quarterfinal stepladder match, Western beat No. 4 seed LaPorte 382-294 to win the two baker game match.
In the semifinals, Western lost a close match to No. 1 seed Lake Central 349-339 after chopping a spare in the ninth frame and a missing a single pin spare in the 10th frame. Western then proceeded to capture the third-place medal by beating No. 2 seed Portage in a single baker game 189-127.
Eastern’s boys return most of their bowlers from last year including senior Brayden Utterback, who had the highest average in the conference. Also returning for Eastern are seniors Austin Lamberson and Austin Capps and junior Ethan Preston. New bowlers for Eastern include senior Richard Sample-Ward, sophomores Alexander Coleman, Clayton Miller, Alex Lybrook, Ben Fewell and Josh Fike and freshman Levi Lapp.
Almost all of the Kokomo boys and girls graduated last year and therefore Kokomo has a coed team this year with new bowlers junior Seth Hrabos and freshman Grace Gamblin.
The Tri-Central coed team returns seniors Alexis Smith and Alexander Porter. Also bowling this year are seniors Jordan Schmidt and Jack Snyder, junior Nathan Bitner and freshmen Jacob Sorley and Lillyan Camden.
The Taylor coed team returns senior Matthew Schultz-Finkler and junior Ryleigh Schesser.
The Western girls team returns junior Tiffany Goley. Also bowling this year are senior Haley Harbaugh, juniors Kittiphon Thobpae and Polina Kim and sophomore Arrabella Hall.
The Eastern girls have one bowler, Dhruthi Anderson.
The coed teams from Kokomo and Taylor and the girls from Eastern need more bowlers.
This year there are no bowlers from Northwestern, Tipton or Lewis Cass.
Beginners are encouraged to join and bowl for their high school and learn a sport that can be enjoyed for their entire life. Interested individuals from any of the schools can sign up any Monday or Friday at 4:15 p.m. at Heritage Lanes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.