JR Hildebrand is shown in the pit area during qualifications for the 2018 Indianapolis 500 in this May 19, 2018, file photo. Hildebrand has a new team and an old-fashioned look for this year's Indianapolis 500. On Thursday, April 8, A.J. Foyt Racing announced it had hired the California native to drive the No. 1 ABC Supply Chevrolet as the team's fourth driver in IndyCar's biggest race.