For the second time in as many years, a noted midget standout took advantage of an opportunity aboard a USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series’ car to win the Friday night portion of the Sprint Car Smackdown VIII featuring the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series Friday night at the Kokomo Speedway.
A year ago Tyler Thomas picked up his first sprint car win of any type aboard the Epperson Painting No. 2E. Friday night young Logan Seavey held off teammate C.J. Leary in leading wire to wire in a green to checkered 30-lap event.
Starting on the pole alongside Kevin Thomas Jr.’s McDonalds/Dr. Pepper No. 19, Seavey shot to the early lead and was never seriously challenged in waltzing to his first career sprint car win.
“I’ve run a non-wing sprint on the West Coast some in the past,” said a happy Seavey following the race. “I’d had success nationally in a midget, but winning a USAC Sprint Car Series event, especially at Kokomo in front of all these fans during the Smackdown, is a dream come true.”
Series points leader Leary pilots the primary car in the Reinbold/Underwood Stable as the team is chasing the series championship in its first full year. For the Smackdown the team elected to run three cars with Seavey and Hunter Schuerenberg piloting the other two cars in the trio.
“I’ve driven for this team some out west,” continued Seavey. “But last week they asked if I’d be interested in driving one of the other two team cars. It was an opportunity I’d waited for. They have a great team and Davy [Jones, Leary’s crew chief] helps us out some too. It speaks volumes for two of the three cars on this team to be sitting first and second, especially with all the great drivers and teams who are out here this weekend.”
For Leary, second was a boost following a tough night on Thursday that saw him finish a season-worst 14th. In the 21 previous races this season Leary had finished in the top-10 every night until Thursday.
“I think we had something for [Seavey],” said Leary. “It seemed like every time I would run him down and get ready to make a move to pass him that lapped traffic would get in the way so I’d have to get back in line behind him and try and hope I’d get another opportunity.
"I was pissed with the way [Thursday] night ended so it feels good to be back on the podium. The great thing about Kokomo is it’s a different track from night to night. We were debating breaking out a new car [Saturday] for the final, but I feel like we figured some things out in this one that will help us on championship night.”
On the heels of what’s been a frustrating beginning to this years Smackdown, Thomas, like Leary has high hopes heading into championship night.
“Third is a lot better than 13th or 14th or whatever we’ve been running,” said Thomas. “I just got to thank everyone on the team because this season has been very trying. In the championship I’m expecting the track to blow off a little more than it has these last couple of nights. [Friday] we were expecting the track to dry out a little more than it did but hopefully [Saturday] with the BOSS Series and the extra laps I think we’ll be all right.”
Tyler Courtney and his Clauson/Marshall/Newman Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 7BC salvaged what could have been a horrible night after the Indianapolis driver flipped hard into the turn one wall on his second qualifying lap. Rather than break out a backup car and be relegated to the back of the field, the team thrashed to put the primary car back together.
The result was a solid fourth-place showing while Justin Grant completed the top five. Jason McDougal was sixth, Thursday night’s winner Thomas Meseraull seventh, Chris Windom eighth, Kyle Cummins ninth and Brady Bacon 10th.
Bacon’s top-10 earned him the Crume-Evans Insurance Hard Charger of the Race Award after he started outside the 11th row following an engine change after qualifications.
“Of all the nights at Kokomo when we needed a caution we didn’t get a single one,” said Bacon with mixed emotions. “It seems like when I’m leading here there are always numerous cautions when I don’t want them. [Friday] when I could really use one we didn’t get that break we needed. With as many great cars and drivers that are here, sometimes you need some good luck and we just didn’t get any [Friday].”
Lincoln’s Dave Darland struggled aboard his Golden Harvest/Dusty’s Tavern/Choo-Choo McGoo’s No. 36D, finishing 14th after starting inside the second row. Multi-time track champion Shane Cottle was 16th and 2002 track champion Dustin Smith was 23rd. Corey Smith got caught up in a semi-feature accident that ended his night.
The feature event was completed in 6:48.92, a 30-lap track record at the local oval.
