Guy Lafleur of the Montreal Canadiens cuts in front of Aaron Broten of the New Jersey Devils during third period action at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, N.J., Dec. 20, 1983. Lafleur scored his 500th career goal as Montreal beat the Devils 6-0. Lafleur, who helped the Montreal Canadiens win five Stanley Cup titles in the 1970s, died Friday, April 22, 2022, at age 70.