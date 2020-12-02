Twenty-five years ago today, Kokomo’s boys basketball team smoked Indianapolis Broad Ripple by 23 points, 80-57, to move to 4-0 on the season. Kokomo ripped off 19 straight wins to start that season and didn’t lose a game until late February, the final game of the regular season.
The Wildkats rebounded by rolling through the sectional and beat a strong Madison-Grant squad for the regional title.
Spearheading the charge that season were senior guards Lee Coomler and Brian McCauley.
A generation later, their accomplishments still echo. On Tuesday, the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame announced that McCauley and Coomler were named to the hall’s 18-member 2021 Silver Anniversary Team.
“It’s quite the honor. Indiana basketball kind of rules the day and to put that time and work in, and be recognized for it, it’s humbling. I’m grateful,” Coomler said when reached by phone Tuesday night at his home in Florida. “I’d trade that to win that state championship in ‘96, but it is what it is.”
Ah yes, the highs of 1996, and the lows, still feel fresh.
With Coomler and McCauley as the steady hands operating coach Basil Mawbey’s plans, Kokomo was ranked No. 1 in the state and finished 24-2. The Kats went unbeaten in the North Central Conference for the first time in program history. Their two losses were by a combined five points. Kokomo fell to Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 52-50 in the semistate opener.
Dwenger fell in the semistate final to a Warsaw squad led by Kevin Ault, who went on to be Mr. Basketball later that spring. Warsaw in turn lost in the state semifinals to New Albany, where LaMont Roland was the star of the show. And New Albany fell in the state final to Ben Davis, when Jeff Poisel hit a 3-pointer at the end of the second overtime to seal BD’s second straight title.
Ault, Roland, Poisel and Poisel’s Ben Davis teammate Yon Price are also part of the Silver Anniversary Team. Joining them on the team are Benton Central’s Ben Anderson, Muncie South’s Duane Clemens, South Bend Clay’s Jaraan Cornell, Andrean’s Carson Cunningham, White River Valley’s Andrew Graves, Alexandria’s Chris Hahn and Mickey Hosier, Jasper’s Michael Lewis, Gary West’s Gary McQuay and Greg McQuay, Franklin Central’s Carl Sykes, and Scottsburg’s B.J. Watts.
“I’ve made pretty good buddies with a lot of those guys who played in different parts,” Coomler said. “A lot of the guys in that class played on a Purdue ballclub that should have played in the Final Four. There was a lot of good talent that year.”
The Silver Anniversary Team spotlights seniors from the 1995-96 season and Kokomo’s 1-2 punch of Coomler and McCauley made their senior campaign memorable. Coomler averaged 22 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals, making the Indiana All-Stars squad. McCauley averaged 14 points, 3 assists and 2 steals.
In a quote from after the semistate loss, Mawbey praised the Kat duo.
“We’ve had no other team win its first 19 games or win the conference unbeaten, and I’ve never had a pair of seniors any better than Coomler and McCauley,” Mawbey told the Kokomo Tribune after the game. “I told them after the game that I had absolutely no energy left and I know they felt the same way.”
Coomler said his selection to the Silver squad caught him off guard. Thinking back to that 1996 team brought back a lot of memories.
“A couple things: One is just the guys, the camaraderie, the friendships you gain from that and all the fun that entails,” Coomler said. “The second thing would be not winning the state championship. To me, it was a disappointment. All the hard work and friendships you gain from that, and the accolades you have, but bittersweet to not win the state championship. I thought we should have.”
The Kats had lost by a point to East Chicago Central in the semistate opener the season before that and ECC went on to roll through the semistate final to reach state. Kokomo eventually made it to state the season after McCauley and Coomler graduated, and Coomler talked about the atmosphere that generated that strong three-year run.
“I think you have a good farm system so to speak,” he said. “There was a lot of talent. What I mean by that is you have some good ball players, you grow up competing, you make each other better. That competition level, that drive to succeed and win makes everybody else better. It wasn’t just basketball talent too, there were athletes there. There were guys who had baseball careers and guys who played in Big Ten football games. There was a wealth of athletes that came through that time period.”
Eventually they separated to different colleges and life paths, though Coomler and McCauley reunited in college. They joined forces at Olivet Nazarine where Coomler scored 1,913 points in three seasons (after transferring from Morehead State) and McCauley scored 1,339 in four seasons. McCauley was part of four NAIA national tournament squads with Olivet and Coomler three.
McCauley went on to coaching. He coached Kokomo for eight seasons and guided the Wildkats to the Class 4A state championship game in 2011. He went on to coach Noblesville for five seasons.
“It’s been fun to watch him [McCauley] to see how he did in his coaching career, and all the guys who went on and played basketball or baseball or football,” Coomler said. “That was fun for me to see as well.”
