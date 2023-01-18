Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of light rain developing in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening. Cloudy and windy late. Low near 30F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.