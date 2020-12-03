When Brian McCauley was young, before he had a chance to make his mark as a basketball player, the future Kokomo Wildkat would gaze at the trophies and displays in Memorial Gym. The people who’d made a mark on Kokomo basketball history made an impression on him.
“I always kind of learned the history of the golden age of Kokomo basketball in the late 50s and 60s with Goose Ligon and Jimmy Rayl and Ronnie Hughes and that era of players,” McCauley said. “There were a lot of All-Stars before then and since then, but that was a heck of a run.
“I’d go in there and see Jimmy Rayl’s picture — he scored 49 points in one game and was Mr. Basketball. And I’d see the picture of Ronnie Hughes hitting the free throw to win the state title. I’d see the pictures and I wanted to be a part of that.”
Those images fired the imagination. So did the games he saw in person, with the Kokomo players he watched when he was in grade school. Eventually McCauley was able to take the floor as a Wildkat himself.
McCauley made his time in the Red and Blue count. As a sophomore, junior and senior, he was part of a Wildkat program that went 61-14 and won two regional championships. McCauley averaged 14 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists as a senior in 1995-96 for the 24-2 Wildkats, who reached No. 1 in the rankings during the regular season.
On Tuesday, McCauley and former Kokomo teammate Lee Coomler were named as part of the 18-member Silver Anniversary Team by the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame. The squad is made of players who were seniors in the 1995-96 season.
“It’s a great honor and I’m excited,” McCauley said. “The great thing about it is I was able to be on the team with my great teammate and friend Lee Coomler. That was a lot of fun — just the memories of being able to play with him at high school and college. It takes you back to the great memories and times of your life at Kokomo High School and playing with your teammates and being coached by great coaches, and playing with great friends and teammates.”
The honor brought back a flood of memories for McCauley, from watching games as a kid, playing as a Wildkat, playing in college where he was reunited with Coomler at Olivet Nazarine when his Kokomo teammate transferred in after his freshman year, and then into McCauley’s own coaching career that saw him guide the Kats for eight seasons.
“My time as a Kokomo Wildkat was a dream come true for me. I grew up idolizing Brian Reaves and Brian Hogan and that era of teams. I always thought it was just natural for me to one day play for the Kokomo Wildkats because my name was Brian,” McCauley said, recalling his kid logic when he was young.
“Fortunately, I had just tremendous coaches throughout middle school and high school and elementary, even years playing at the YMCA, playing for some great coaches. Actually [current Kokomo girls player] Chloe McClain’s grandfather coached me and [future Kat teammate] Matt Brady, and some other guys in YMCA basketball. I was really fortunate to be directed by those guys and then to play with the teammates I did.
“When I look back, I was so fortunate, so lucky to do that. I don’t want to name any names because I want to name them all. They were tremendous friends that I still talk to today. I was so lucky to be with those guys and we had so much team success — that’s what it’s all about.”
In McCauley and Coomler’s sophomore, junior and senior seasons, Kokomo lost a regional final by a point, a semistate opener by a point, and another semistate opener by two points. It illustrates how close Kokomo was at that time to reaching the holy grail of the state finals. The year after that duo graduated, Kokomo reached the state finals, taking a place in the last Final Four before the switch to class sports.
Eventually McCauley experienced the thrills of basketball from a different perspective, coaching Kokomo from 2006-7 to 2013-14 before moving on to coach Noblesville for five seasons.
“It was so much fun to coach a lot of the kids of the players that I idolized,” McCauley said. “I think back to Brad Sebree and how I idolized him and what a great high school player he was, and I was able to coach his son LaBradford. I idolized Dennis Balentine and what an elite player he was for Kokomo and led them to a regional title and played great in the semistate, just barely got knocked off by Warsaw. And then I was able to coach his son D.J. Balentine. That was a thrill. What a great, hall of fame career he had.”
As a coach, McCauley steered Kokomo to five sectional titles and took the Kats to the 2011 Class 4A state championship game.
McCauley had been excited to see the 1997 Kokomo squad make the state finals — a season after graduating. Then he was finally able to experience that thrill first hand as a coach.
“One really satisfying thing for me personally was being able to coach at Kokomo and help take a team to the state finals. That was really fulfilling for me,” McCauley said.
McCauley was part of Kokomo’s first unbeaten run through the NCC as a senior, then was the coach when Kokomo did that a second time in 2012-13.
When coaching Kokomo, McCauley was reunited with a mentor from his youth, former Kokomo assistant Phil Cox, the 1972 Indiana Mr. Basketball from Connersville was an assistant at Kokomo for more than three decades before his death in 2018.
“I look back at my relationship with him and how loyal and great of a man he was, and how fortunate I was to be around him for eight years as a coach, but even more than that as a young man, he was part of the staff when I played,” McCauley said. “That was a lot of fun.”
The memories of before he was in high school, his high school career, and what came after are all intertwined and in conversation McCauley bounced between eras liberally. More than his time to shine, he viewed playing for and coaching the Kats as joining something bigger than himself, and experiencing the thrills that came with that.
“You think about the legendary programs and that’s kind of the vibe or culture of them,” McCauley said. “You think of the Duke players, you think of the UCLA and Kentucky [players], they’re all part of something bigger than just their team or their year. That’s the beauty of Indiana high school basketball and the North Central Conference, it was the conference of champions.
“A lot of tradition of Kokomo basketball in the girls and boys side and I was really lucky and fortunate to be a part of it as a player and as a coach. That was obviously very special to me.”
