The Hoosier Conference has announced its 2019 all-conference selections for football, volleyball, boys soccer and girls soccer.
In football, champion Cass put Joey Humphrey, Gabe Eurit, Caden Zeck, Easton Good, Isaac Chambers, Kian Meister, Kaleb Lewellen and Cayl Garland on the first team and Dylan Loos, Ludwig Lenz and Nathaniel Moss on the second team. Fourth-place Western put Braydon Erb, Cooper Jarvis, Jerry Padgett, Blake Banter, Noah Pownall and Hunter Cottingham on the first team and Romey Collins and Donavan Shepherd on the second team.
Also in football, sixth-place Tipton has Jayvin Lyons, Drew Pearce, Anthony Reel, Drew Servies and Kobe Stephens on the first team and Sam Edwards and Conner Morris on the second team. And 10th-place Northwestern has Bodey Henry and Kyle Cardwell on the first team and Zain Loges and Nathanael Bilodeau on the second team.
In volleyball, Northwestern won the title and has Madison Layden, Kendal Rooze, Klair Merrell and McKenna Layden on the first team and Leah Carter and Lexy Robinson on the second team. Sixth-place Western has Hilary Merica and Halle Rezo on the first team and Taylor Scott on the second team. Seventh-place Tipton has Carly Ripberger (first team) and Paige Golden (second team) and eighth-place Cass has Madison Rodabaugh (first) and Taylor Rodabaugh (second).
In boys soccer, champion Western put Nathan Tuchscherer, Max Harbaugh, John Maher, Noah Stranahan, Adam Barber and Collin Rassel on the first team and Nolan Kessler and Ray Weigt on the second team. Sixth-place Northwestern has Patrick Bath, Nathan Bennett and Elijah Collins on the first team and Ethan Collins on the second team. And eighth-place Tipton has David Tragesser, Korbin Nelson and Jaxson Mula on the first team and Adam Tragesser on the second team.
In girls soccer, runner-up Western put Sophie Weigt, Brooklyn Garber, Madlyn Beechy, Maddy Parr and Samantha Garber on the first team and Ella Biggs and Abigail Fouts on the second team. Fifth-place Tipton has Bailey Caylor, Abbi Parker and Ella Wolfe on the first team and Taylor Heard and Roxie Foerg on the second team. And seventh-place Northwestern has Sarah Castillo, Emma O'Dell and Sarah Smith on the first team and Ashlyn Markley on the second team.
