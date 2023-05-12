The Hoosier Conference will keep its same geographical footprint despite moves underway. The conference has agreed to add Logansport to replace Lewis Cass, swapping one Cass County school for another.
The conference voted Friday to add Logansport beginning in the 2024-25 school year. Cass is leaving after this school year to join the Three Rivers Conference. The Hoosier Conference will operate with nine teams in the 2023-24 school year before returning to 10 with Logan’s addition.
“We’re super excited to add Logansport. [Principal] Matt Jones and [athletic director] Brian Strong do a great job with the school and Michele Starkey, the superintendent, is a fantastic person so they have great leadership,” said Steve Edwards, Western’s principal and the Hoosier Conference’s president. “It’s sad to lose Lewis Cass because they’re a good friend to the conference, but schools have to look at the overall picture for their school and where they think they belong.”
Edwards said the conference knew it wanted to find a replacement for Cass in order to keep membership at 10 teams divided equally between two divisions.
Edwards said Logansport quickly emerged as a strong candidate.
“Logansport did a great job presenting itself to all the conference schools that are still in the Hoosier Conference. We talked about it and we came to the conclusion through the voting process that Logansport would be a great addition,” he said.
Logansport is a charter member of the North Central Conference, which began in 1926. The NCC recently voted out Harrison and McCutcheon after the 2023-24 school year and Arsenal Tech is on the way out based on a mutual agreement between the league and school. The four departing schools will drop the NCC to just six schools.
“It was a tough decision to leave the NCC, but we are confident that our move to the Hoosier Conference will benefit our student-athletes and the community,” Logan AD Strong said in a press release. “We’re excited to compete against familiar opponents in a conference setting, which will foster a more competitive atmosphere and help our student-athletes grow on and off the field. Of course, we’ll always treasure the memories and opportunities the NCC provided us.”
Logansport has an enrollment of 1,252, which will make it by far the largest school in the Hoosier. Western (840) currently is the largest school followed by West Lafayette (754) and Hamilton Heights (731). The conference also has Twin Lakes (655), Northwestern (605), Rensselaer (521), Benton Central (508), Tipton (454) and private school Lafayette Central Catholic (296).
“I think the enrollment was a concern and I think that one thing we all looked at — and I think that it’s something the whole entire state needs to look at too because everyone gets caught up in classes — was participation numbers,” Edwards said. “Sometimes enrollment is somewhat deceiving. I’ve experienced that at other schools that I’ve been at. A school can come at you with a big number, but really what it comes down to is your participation numbers.”
Edwards said Logan’s participation numbers are on par with its future Hoosier Conference rivals.
Logansport’s planned move to the Hoosier is the latest domino to fall. In addition to the Hoosier, North Central and Three Rivers conferences, the Sagamore Conference has been hit with school moves. Five schools are leaving the Sagamore to form a yet unnamed conference. The three remaining Sagamore schools are mulling their options to rebuild the conference or move on.
“I think the whole entire state right now is kind of in a weird place with all these conference alignments. There are a lot of them around us that are having shakeups. I think we’re going to see more shakeups in the next couple years,” Edwards said. “We were just hoping to get our conference back to 10. There was discussion about enrollment, but there’s a lot of other factors too.”
Edwards pointed to Logansport’s facilities and fan base as things that stood out. He also liked how Logansport is a strong IHSAA member in terms of hosting postseason tournaments in different sports.
The Hoosier Conference will work as a nine-team conference in 2023-24 before returning to 10 the following school year.
Edwards feels good about the conference membership moving forward, but he also knows change is the only constant in life.
“I doubt anyone at any point thought Lewis Cass was going to leave the conference and it happened,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.