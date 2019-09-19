Howard County Cubs schedule U-11 tryouts
The Howard County Cubs organization is holding tryouts for its U-11 baseball team on Saturday at Darrough Chapel Park.
Players should arrive at 2:30 p.m. to complete paperwork, and tryouts follow from 3-5. Players should come dressed to play and bring their own equipment, including gloves, bats and catchers’ gear for those who play that spot.
For more information contact Kevin Pike at kevhp2015@gmail.com or text him at 317-523-9159.
