This week's Howard County prep schedule includes the start of conference tournaments.
In the Hoosier Conference, the boys soccer begins Tuesday, continues Thursday and concludes Saturday with all of Saturday's games at Northwestern. The Hoosier Conference's girls golf tournament is Friday at Chippendale G.C.
In the Hoosier Heartland Conference, the girls golf tournament is Saturdau at Rossville's Angel Hill G.C.
The following is this week's county schedule.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
4:30 p.m. — Maconaquah at Kokomo, boys tennis
4:30 p.m. — Northwestern at Western, boys tennis
4:30 p.m. — Cass at Eastern, boys tennis
4:30 p.m. — Eastern and Eastbrook at Oak Hill, girls golf
5 p.m. — Eastern at Clinton Prairie, girls and boys XC
5:30 p.m. — Western at Northwestern, Hoosier Conference tourney, boys soccer
5:30 p.m. — Kokomo at McCutcheon, girls soccer
5:30 p.m. — Western at Eastern, girls soccer
6 p.m. — Maconaquah at Northwestern, girls soccer
6 p.m. — McCutcheon at Kokomo, boys soccer
6 p.m. — Kokomo at Northwestern, volleyball
6 p.m. — Taylor at Sheridan, volleyball
Wednesday, Sept. 9
4:30 p.m. — Taylor at Cass, girls golf
4:30 p.m. — Eastern at Western, boys tennis
5 p.m. — Cass at Northwestern, boys tennis
5 p.m. — Taylor at Rossville, boys tennis
5 p.m. — Hamilton Heights at Northwestern, girls golf
6 p.m. — Tipton at Western, volleyball
6 p.m. — Oak Hill at Eastern, volleyball
Thursday, Sept. 10
4 p.m. — Eastern at Taylor, boys tennis
4 p.m. — Kokomo at Noblesville, girls golf
4:30 p.m. — Clinton Prairie at Eastern, girls golf
5 p.m. — Kokomo at Logansport, boys tennis
5:30 p.m. — Western and Northwestern at Marion, girls golf
5:30 p.m. — Hamilton Heights at Kokomo, girls soccer
5:30 p.m. — Western at Lafayette Catholic, girls soccer
5:30 p.m. — Oak Hill at Eastern, boys soccer
6 p.m. — Eastern at Maconaquah, girls soccer
6 p.m. — Cass at Kokomo, volleyball
6 p.m. — Northwestern at Maconaquah, volleyball
6 p.m. — Hamilton Heights at Western, volleyball
6 p.m. — Eastern at Tri-Central, volleyball
7 p.m. — Kokomo at Lafayette Jeff, boys soccer
7:30 p.m. — Tipton at Northwestern, girls soccer
7:30 p.m. — Western-NW winner vs. Rensselaer-Lafayette Catholic winner, HC tourney, at TBD, boys soccer
7:30 p.m. — Western-NW loser vs. Rensselaer-Lafayette Catholic loser, HC tourney, at TBD, boys soccer
Friday, Sept. 11
9 a.m. — Western and Northwestern, Hoosier Conference tourney, at Chippendale GC, girls golf
7 p.m. — McCutcheon at Kokomo, football
7 p.m. — Benton Central at Western, football
7 p.m. — Hamilton Heights at Northwestern, football
7 p.m. — Eastern at Taylor, football
Saturday, Sept. 12
TBD — Northwestern vs. TBD in HC tourney, at NW, boys soccer
TBD — Western vs. TBD in HC tourney, at NW, boys soccer
9 a.m. — Kokomo Invite, boys tennis
9 a.m. — Northwestern at Madison-Grant Invite, boys tennis
9 a.m. — Eastern, Northwestern, Taylor and Western at Maconaquah Invite, girls and boys XC
9 a.m. — Kokomo at IWU Wildcat Invite, girls and boys XC
9 a.m. — Kokomo at Chesterton tourney, volleyball
9 a.m. — Western at Noblesville Invite, volleyball
9 a.m. — Northwestern at Oak Hill 4-way, volleyball
11 a.m. — Harrison at Kokomo, boys soccer
11 a.m. — Western at Fort Wayne South tourney, girls soccer
1 p.m. — Eastern and Taylor at HHC tourney, at Rossville, girls golf
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.