Anthony Shumaker, Chad Shepherd, Lisa Thompson Bickel, Jim Calaway, Gary Merrell, Erwin Cox and James Robinson compose the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame's class of 2023.
The induction ceremony is set for Oct. 28 at Creative Financial Centre. The induction ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. and will be proceeded by a social hour with light refreshments beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and are available by calling Ron Barsh at 765-453-4739.
This year marks the 20th induction class.
“This class easily compares to any other based on achievement and accomplishments,” said Dean Hockney, hall of fame president. “These inductees represent the best that Howard County has to offer in sports."
The following are quick looks at the class of 2023.
• Shumaker is a 1991 graduate of Kokomo High School. A left-handed pitcher, he had a 2-4 record and a 3.45 ERA for the Kats in his senior season. After playing at Cardinal Stritch College in Milwaukee, he embarked on a professional career. He reached the major leagues in 1999 for a stint with the Philadelphia Phillies. He worked 22.2 innings over four starts and four relief appearances. He went 0-3 with a 5.96 ERA, 17 strikeouts and 14 walks.
In 274 minor league games over seven seasons, Shumaker had a 45-45 record with a 3.80 ERA.
• Shepherd is synonymous with Western wrestling. In 1991, as a junior at the school, he won the 135-pound state title, prevailing in a 4-3 decision over Jeffrey Jorge of Munster in the final. Shepherd became the second Shepherd brother to win a state title.
Shepherd has coached the Panthers for the last 23 years. His 2019 squad won the Class 2A State Duals title. In addition, he's led the Panthers to four sectional titles, three regional titles and one semistate crown and he's sent numerous individuals to the State Finals.
• Thompson Bickel was the starting center on Kokomo’s Class 4A girls basketball state champion squad in 2003. She scored the go-ahead basket in the championship game as the Wildkats beat Perry Meridian 44-42 to finish a perfect 26-0. She had 12 points in the game.
Thompson Bickel went on to play at Indiana Wesleyan where she started on IWU’s 2007 NAIA Division II national championship squad. Just like with the Kats in 2003, she helped the Wildcats go undefeated (38-0).
• Calaway put Eastern High School’s football program on the map by coaching the Comets to a then-state record 37 straight wins, in 1961-65, which was long before the introduction of a state tournament. That run included undefeated seasons in 1962-64.
• Merrell starred in basketball at Northwestern High School and the University of Findlay in Ohio before embarking on a long coaching career.
As a player, Merrell averaged 20.2 points per game as a senior in the 1963-64 season, leading the Tigers to a 16-6 record. At Findlay, he scored more than 1,000 career points. His 36-year coaching career took him to Carroll, Madison, Seymour, DeKalb, Heritage, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian and Fort Wayne Smith Academy. Along the way, his teams recorded 492 wins, 10 sectional championships, four regional titles and a 2004 Class A runner-up finish (Blackhawk Christian).
• Cox was a track and field and basketball standout at Kokomo High School and Drake University, where he was a three-year starter on the basketball team as well as excelling in the pole vault.
• Robinson is well known to local sports fans for his work as an official. His career highlights include working IHSAA state championships in baseball, football and basketball and working as a replay official for Big Ten football.
Visit the hall of fame online at www.howardcountysportshof.com.
