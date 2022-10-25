The Howard County Sports Hall of Fame will welcome a new class during an induction ceremony Saturday night at the Creative Financial Centre, 2704 South Goyer Rd.
The class of 2022 features Brett Etherington, Craig Severns, Tim McFarland, Brett Colby, Chet Gabriel and Joe Thatcher. Following a social hour at 5:30 p.m., the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m.
A limited number of tickets are available for $15 apiece and can be reserved by calling Ron Barsh at 765-453-4739.
Commented
