The Howard County Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday announced its 2019 induction class of Angie Anderson-Hansen, Dr. Judi Brown Clarke, Kevin Lechner, Mark Masariu, Beth Millard, James “Junior” Phipps and Whitney Van Cleve. They form the hall of fame's 17th induction class.
The banquet is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Creative Financial Centre, 2704 South Goyer Rd. Tickets, priced at $25, are available by calling Ron Barsh at 765-453-4739. Tickets will not be available at the door.
The following are quick looks at the class of 2019.
Anderson-Hansen
Anderson-Hansen was a three-sport standout at Taylor High School. She played volleyball and basketball and ran track, with her best success coming on the hardwood. Over her four years, she helped the Titans to a 61-20 record, including a 19-5 record in 1983. The 1983 team became the first Howard County girls team to win a regional title.
She finished her career in 1985 with 1,132 points, which at the time ranked No. 1 for Howard County girls players.
Anderson-Hansen went on to Butler University, playing in 99 games over four years.
Brown Clarke
Clarke was a track and field standout who competed in the 400-meter hurdles in the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. She won the silver medal.
She was a three-time gold medalist at the Pan-American Games and a 12-time Big Ten champion at Michigan State University. In 1987, she was selected by Sports Illustrated as “Sportsman of the Year” for her work in the community as well as her athletic prowess.
During her time in Howard County, Clarke attended Haworth High School.
Lechner
Lechner excelled in baseball, football and basketball at Kokomo High from 1979-82. He also enjoyed success in American Legion baseball with Post 6.
In football, Lechner finished his Wildkat career as the school's single-season and career passing leader. He led Kokomo to two straight victories over arch-rival Haworth. In those games he tossed seven TD passes and won a pair of Gold Helmet awards.
In Post 6 baseball, he played and pitched on the 1982 team that won Indiana and Great Lakes Regional titles and finished fourth at the American Legion World Series.
Lechner continued his baseball career at Wabash College.
Masariu
Masariu came to Kokomo in 1975 and served Haworth and Kokomo high schools as a teacher, coach and assistant athletic director until his retirement in 2002.
He is best known for his high school basketball officiating career, which began in 1976 and included 14 sectionals, 12 regionals, two semistates and the 1988 state finals. He twice worked the Hall of Fame Classic, multiple Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games and the 1990 McDonald’s All-American game. His NCAA Division I experience included assignments with the MCC/Horizon, Mid-American, Mid-Continent/Summit, Great Midwest, Ohio Valley, Missouri Valley and Big Ten conferences.
Millard
A 1977 Taylor graduate, Millard was an Indiana All-Star in girls basketball, serving as a trailblazer for Howard County's rich girls basketball history. She went on to play three seasons at Purdue before embarking on a highly successful business career. She was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015 as the first former Howard County girls player to gain induction.
Millard finished her Titan basketball career as a three-time MVP and a member of the second Indiana All-Star team. The 6-foot player set single-game school records of 44 points and 34 rebounds.
She joined a Purdue team entering its third season. She was part of the program’s first class of scholarship players.
Phipps
An all-around athlete, Phipps earned nine letters at Kokomo High School in basketball, football and track, but his skills on the hardwood stood out as he was selected as an Indiana All-Star in 1952 and went on to play for Branch McCracken at Indiana University.
In his senior year with Kokomo, Phipps played for coach Joe Platt on a squad that went 25-3, won the North Central Conference, and made it to the semistate finals before losing 62-60 to eventual state champ Muncie Central. That squad’s record was the best in Kats’ history at the time.
Phipps lettered in basketball with the Hoosiers in 1954-56, averaging 1.2 ppg in 13 career games.
Van Cleve
Van Cleve earned nine letters at Kokomo High School in three sports, including basketball and baseball, but it was in football that he left his mark. Van Cleve was the fullback on the 1939 Wildkat team, which went 9-0 for the first undefeated season in program history.
He matriculated to Tuskegee University to play football and basketball. In May 1943, his football career was put on hold as he joined the U.S. Army during World War II. He served 32 months as part of the Third Army Tank Division in Europe, where he earned two Bronze Stars.
In 1946 he returned to Tuskegee to play football, where he was named captain of the Golden Tigers in 1947 and 1948. He was named an All-American by the Chicago Defender (newspaper) two times.
In the Kokomo Tribune’s 1950 Centennial Edition, Van Cleve was named the “greatest football player in Kokomo’s history.”
In 1950 he began a long coaching career as an assistant coach for the legendary Eddie Robinson at Grambling University. From 1955 to 1963 he was the head coach at Tuskegee with a 42-35-2 record. Van Cleve moved on to Alabama State and between 1964 and 1968, posted a 35-14-1 record. After a stint at Hampton, he finished his career at Albany State, retiring in 1979.
