Hamilton Southeastern guard Sydney Parrish is Indiana's Miss Basketball for 2020. Northwestern guard Madison Layden was runner-up in online voting of media and coaches conducted overseen by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Parrish received 102 votes in balloting that occurred in February. Layden received 83 votes. Northwestern post Kendall Bostic was third with 22 votes.
Parrish averaged 24.8 points, 8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.4 steals. That came after a junior season where the Oregon recruit was named Indiana Gatorade Player of the Year with averages of 21.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals.
Layden and Bostic led Northwestern to the Class 4A state runner-up finish. Purdue recruit Layden, who was this year's Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year, averaged 25.6 points, 6.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 rebounds. Michigan State recruit Bostic averaged 20.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.9 blocked shots.
Bloomington South's Anthony Leal won Mr. Basketball.
Leal received 103 in balloting during late March and early April. Tony Perkins of Lawrence North was runner-up in the voting with 37 votes. He was followed by Trey Galloway of Culver Academy with 33 votes, Johnell Davis of Gary 21st Century with 22 votes and Dre Davis of Lawrence Central with 15 votes.
Leal, an Indiana University recruit, averaged 18.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.2 steals in leading Bloomington South to a 26-0 record and a Class 4A No. 1 ranking. His Panthers won a sectional title before the state tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020 All-Star games have been canceled because of the pandemic that has prompted government officials to implement stay-at-home mandates in Indiana, Kentucky and much of the nation.
