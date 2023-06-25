• NAME: Micah Hummer
• SPORT: Youth baseball
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Hummer helped Waddell's IGA beat Hollingsworth Lumber 9-8 in an all-Russiaville clash in the David A. Kasey Memorial Tournament's title game. Hummer's two-run double in the bottom of the fifth inning broke a 7-7 tie. He finished 2 for 3 with three runs batted in. This year marked the 66th version of the Kokomo Tribune-sponsored tournament, which brings together Howard County’s major league teams. Waddell's is the first back-to-back champion since UCT squad H.P. McPike in 2011-12.
