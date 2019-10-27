• NAME: Joey Humphrey
• SPORT: Football
• SCHOOL: Lewis Cass
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Humphrey led Lewis Cass’ defensive charge in the No. 1-ranked Kings’ 43-8 rout of No. 3 Pioneer in an opening-round game in Class 2A Sectional 34. He recorded a team-high 18 tackles (six solos) and one tackle for loss. For the season, he leads the Kings’ defense with 113 tackles (49 solos) and also has five TFL and two interceptions (both returned for touchdowns). Offensively, he has 18 receptions for 429 yards and five touchdowns.
