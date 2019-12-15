Humrichous is co-Athlete of the Week

Tipton's Ben Humrichous shoots in a game against Tri-Central last season. The 6-foot-7 swingman averaged 15.3 points and 9 rebounds per game in helping Tipton go 3-0 last week.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

NAME: Ben Humrichous

SPORT: Boys basketball

SCHOOL: Tipton

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Humrichous helped the Class 2A No. 7-ranked Blue Devils improve to 6-0 with three wins last week. In a 76-28 rout of Elwood, the 2019 KT All-Area second-team player recorded 21 points, six rebounds, five steals and three assists. In a 62-48 victory over Western, he had eight points and eight rebounds. And in a 90-49 beatdown of Sheridan, he stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 13 rebounds, seven blocked shots and four assists.

