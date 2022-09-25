The IHSAA announced pairings for the upcoming boys and girls soccer sectionals on Sunday night. Sectionals for both girls and boys run Oct. 3-8.
In boys soccer, Kokomo heads to the Class 3A Lafayette Jeff Sectional. Northwestern, Tipton, Maconaquah, Peru, Eastern and Western are in the Class 2A Maconaquah Sectional. In Class A, Taylor and Tri-Central head to the Anderson Prep Academy Sectional, while Carroll hosts a sectional.
On the girls side, Kokomo heads to the Class 3A Logansport Sectional. The Class 2A Mississinewa Sectional features Northwestern, Western, Peru and Maconaquah. And in Class A, Tipton hosts a sectional that also features Taylor, Eastern and Tri-Central.
Dates and times for games will be announced later by the host schools.
BOYS SOCCER
Class 3A at Lafayette Jeff
1. Marion vs. Lebanon
2. Lafayette Jeff vs. McCutcheon
3. Harrison vs. Logansport
4. Kokomo vs. Game 1 winner
5. Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
6. Championship
Class 2A at Maconaquah
1. Northwestern vs. Tipton
2. Maconaquah vs. Peru
3. Oak Hill vs. Eastern
4. Western vs. Game 1 winner winner
5. Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner
6. Championship
Class A at Carroll
1. Faith Ch. vs. Lafayette CC
2. Delphi vs. Carroll
3. Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
4. Covington vs. Rossville
5. Championship
Class A at Anderson Prep
1. Tri-Central vs. Muncie Burris
2. Sheridan vs. Taylor
3. Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
4. Anderson Prep vs. Liberty Ch.
5. Championship
GIRLS SOCCER
Class 3A at Logansport
1. Lafayette Jeff vs. Harrison
2. McCutcheon vs. Logansport
3. Kokomo vs. Game 1 winner
4. Championship
Class 2A at Mississinewa
1. Western vs. Oak Hill
2. Peru vs. Mississinewa
3. Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner
4. Northwestern vs. Maconaquah
5. Championship
Class A at Tipton
1. Sheridan vs. Tri-Central
2. Tipton vs. Taylor
3. Sheridan/TC winner vs. Tipton/Taylor winner
4. Eastern vs. Rossville
5. Championship
