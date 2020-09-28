The IHSAA on Monday drew sectional pairings for boys tennis, boys soccer and girls soccer.
Tennis sectionals are this week with action beginning Wednesday. Soccer sectionals are next week.
The following are pairings for sectionals involving area teams.
TENNIS
AT KOKOMO
Match 1: Northwestern vs. Taylor
M2: Western vs. Eastern
M3: Tipton vs. M1 winner
M4: Kokomo vs. M2 winner
M5: Championship
AT LOGANSPORT
M1: Logansport vs. Cass
M2: Delphi vs. Twin Lakes
M3: Carroll vs. M1 winner
M4: Championship
AT PERU
M1: Manchester vs. Peru
M2: Maconaquah vs. Wabash
M3: Championship
BOYS SOCCER
CLASS 3A AT MCCUTCHEON
M1: Logansport vs. Marion
M2: Harrison vs. Kokomo
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner
M4: McCutcheon vs. Lafayette Jeff
M5: Championship
CLASS 2A AT NORTHWESTERN
M1: Western vs. Tipton
M2: Northwestern vs. Eastern
M3: Peru vs. Mississinewa
M4: Maconaquah vs. Oak Hill
M5: M1 winner vs. M2 winner
M6: M3 winner vs. M4 winner
M7: Championship
CLASS A AT LAFAYETTE CATHOLIC
M1: Rossville vs. North White
M2: Carroll vs. Delphi
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner
M4: Faith Christian vs. Lafayette Catholic
M5: Championship
CLASS A AT ANDERSON PREP
M1: Sheridan vs. Anderson Prep
M2: Liberty Christian vs. Tri-Central
M3: Taylor vs. M1 winner
M4: Championship
GIRLS SOCCER
CLASS 3A AT KOKOMO
M1: McCutcheon vs. Lafayette Jeff
M2: Kokomo vs. Harrison
M3: Logansport vs. M1 winner
M4: Championship
CLASS 2A AT MISSISSINEWA
M1: Northwestern vs. Mississinewa
M2: Oak Hill vs. Western
M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner
M4: Maconaquah vs. Peru
M5: Championship
CLASS A AT TIPTON
M1: Tri-Central vs. Sheridan
M2: Eastern vs. Tipton
M3: Championship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.