The IHSAA on Monday drew sectional pairings for boys tennis, boys soccer and girls soccer.

Tennis sectionals are this week with action beginning Wednesday. Soccer sectionals are next week.

The following are pairings for sectionals involving area teams.

TENNIS

AT KOKOMO

Match 1: Northwestern vs. Taylor

M2: Western vs. Eastern

M3: Tipton vs. M1 winner

M4: Kokomo vs. M2 winner

M5: Championship

AT LOGANSPORT

M1: Logansport vs. Cass

M2: Delphi vs. Twin Lakes

M3: Carroll vs. M1 winner

M4: Championship

AT PERU

M1: Manchester vs. Peru

M2: Maconaquah vs. Wabash

M3: Championship

BOYS SOCCER

CLASS 3A AT MCCUTCHEON

M1: Logansport vs. Marion

M2: Harrison vs. Kokomo

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner

M4: McCutcheon vs. Lafayette Jeff

M5: Championship

CLASS 2A AT NORTHWESTERN

M1: Western vs. Tipton

M2: Northwestern vs. Eastern

M3: Peru vs. Mississinewa

M4: Maconaquah vs. Oak Hill

M5: M1 winner vs. M2 winner

M6: M3 winner vs. M4 winner

M7: Championship

CLASS A AT LAFAYETTE CATHOLIC

M1: Rossville vs. North White

M2: Carroll vs. Delphi

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner

M4: Faith Christian vs. Lafayette Catholic

M5: Championship

CLASS A AT ANDERSON PREP

M1: Sheridan vs. Anderson Prep

M2: Liberty Christian vs. Tri-Central

M3: Taylor vs. M1 winner

M4: Championship

GIRLS SOCCER

CLASS 3A AT KOKOMO

M1: McCutcheon vs. Lafayette Jeff

M2: Kokomo vs. Harrison

M3: Logansport vs. M1 winner

M4: Championship

CLASS 2A AT MISSISSINEWA

M1: Northwestern vs. Mississinewa

M2: Oak Hill vs. Western

M3: M1 winner vs. M2 winner

M4: Maconaquah vs. Peru

M5: Championship

CLASS A AT TIPTON

M1: Tri-Central vs. Sheridan

M2: Eastern vs. Tipton

M3: Championship

