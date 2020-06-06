The IHSAA has started making plans for getting back to sports for the fall season, the organization announced Friday in a press release. The organization cancelled the spring sports season as part of the state’s effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. Taking guidance from the state’s plan on how to re-open schools, which includes a three-way path for the return of school sports, the IHSAA has issued dates for the start of sports this fall.
The first scheduled practice date for girls golf is July 31 and other sports can begin practice on Aug. 3. The first girls golf matches will begin on Aug. 3 and other sports can begin play on Aug. 15.
The IHSAA will issue more information to schools with clarifications and guidance over the next several weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.